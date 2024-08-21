Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures released by Network Rail reveal that animals trespassed 492 times in the Eastern region in the 12 months to 31 March ranging from deer at one end of the scale to bees, a peacock, swans, goats and even a now, well-known tortoise.

But by far the worst offender are people with over 19,300 incidents nationally – one every half-an-hour.

Our deer-est pals who tend to live in high numbers across rural, forested areas, which are commonly found alongside the railway ranked first place, with 146 incidents over the year.

Birds were not far behind in second place with 85 incidents and moo-ving into third place were cows with 60 recorded incidents.

Cows on the line.

Next in the list were swans in fourth place (51), sheep (44) and dogs (38) taking the sixth spot.

Other occurrences included horses (19), cats (16), pigs (10), foxes (7), goats (5), with one incident each caused by a tortoise, goose, peacock and bees.

Network Rail has a range of measures in place to help it manage and minimise animal incursions onto the railway.

On the East Coast Main Line, our teams have been working with London North Eastern Railway (LNER) to trial a deer detection system using artificial intelligence (AI) along two key hotspots on the route which runs from London King’s Cross station to Edinburgh after high volumes of deer were found entering the railway boundary.

Swan on the track.

The trial began in May 2023 and has been very effective, deterring just under 6,000 deer from accessing the railway. This system is a great alternative to deer fencing and can be installed in a day.

The automated deer deterrent system (ADDs) uses sound and vision sensors to identify when a deer approaches the track and once it has, sets an alarm off that warns the deer away. The AI cameras then monitor its movement until it has been diverted to a safe distance away.

There are plans in place to roll the system out further, providing passengers and train crew with safer journeys and keeping deer protected from the railway.

Nationally, animals have trespassed 1,432 times in the last 12 months to March 2024. Deer took the first spot with almost 350 incidents over the year, sheep ranked in second place with 177 incidents and birds and swans were placed in third with 172 incidents.

Helen Hamlin, Network Rail’s operations chief, said: “Trespassing on the railway is a serious offence that causes delays to thousands of trains every year and can be very costly for people – causing death and life changing injuries due to the railways many hidden dangers. This summer, when we see trespass at its peak our message is clear whoever you are: child, adult, dog walker, holiday maker or beast – stay off the tracks.”

Johanna Priestley, route engineer for Network Rail's east coast route, said: "The railway is a dangerous place for animals and our teams are working with LNER to take proactive measures in reducing the number of deer incursions along the East Coast Main Line.

"The automated deer deterrent system (ADDs) is a first for the rail industry and we hope to roll the system out further to keep passengers and train crew safe, as well as protecting deer from the railway."