Video: Huge fire breaks out at Doncaster supermarket petrol station

Emergency services are at the scene after a huge fire broke out at a Doncaster supermarket petrol station.

Fire crews are at the scene of the incident at the filling station alongside Morrisons in York Road.

Photos and videos from the scene show police sealing off the road leading to the petrol station with a number of fire engines in attendance.

People are being advised to avoid the area.