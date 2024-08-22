Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 80 firefighters have spent the night tackling a huge blaze near to the A1 south of Doncaster – with the incident causing road chaos as drivers stop to watch the drama.

Crews from across the region were called to the massive inferno at a recycling scrapyard on an industrial estate at Elkesley near Retford shortly after 8pm last night.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have had reports of drivers stopping on the A1 to observe the incident.

"This is dangerous and could potentially block the route for emergency service, please avoid the area and allow us to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.”

Crews have spent the night tackling the huge blaze. (Photo: NFRS).

Jockey Lane, which runs near to the A1, was closed in both directions, with crews at the scene overnight. The A1 itself however, currently remains open

The spokesperson added: “There has been no reports of any injuries and we would like to thank everyone for their kind words to keep safe. Keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.”

At the height of the blaze. eight fire engines, two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform, command unit and welfare unit were sent to the scene, with approximately 80 firefighters in attendance.

Photos taken by nearby residents show thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air, with flames visible through trees in the distance.

The fire broke out on the Alpine Industrial Park.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is expected to give an update on the situation later today.

