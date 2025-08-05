Video: Fire crews tackle blaze as truck bursts into flames on busy Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:27 BST
Fire crews were called to tackle the flames after a truck caught ablaze at the side of one of Doncaster’s busiest roads earlier today.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to Hyde Park shortly after 9.30am after a flatbed truck caught fire near to South Street.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:42am to a van fire on Carr House Road. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally. The crew left at 10:14am.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueHyde Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice