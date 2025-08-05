Video: Fire crews tackle blaze as truck bursts into flames on busy Doncaster road

Fire crews were called to tackle the flames after a truck caught ablaze at the side of one of Doncaster’s busiest roads earlier today.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to Hyde Park shortly after 9.30am after a flatbed truck caught fire near to South Street.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:42am to a van fire on Carr House Road. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended.

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally. The crew left at 10:14am.”