Video: Fire crews tackle blaze as car erupts in flames outside Doncaster shop
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to High Street, Dunsville shortly before noon to reports of a car on fire outside the Pickfords pharmacy near to the junction with St Mary’s Road.
A spokesperson said: “Thorne firefighters were called at 11:26am to High Street, Dunsville to an accidental car fire.
“The crew left the scene at 12:48pm.”
Video footage from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in a fireball directly outside the shops.
It is the third major fire in Doncaster in the space of three days.
On Saturday morning, emergency services were called to the Morrisons petrol station on York Road after a van was totally destroyed by fire on the forecourt.
And yesterday afternoon, crews were called to Doncaster Rovers’ training ground in Cantley Park following a large fire.