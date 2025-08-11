Video: Fire crews tackle blaze as car erupts in flames outside Doncaster shop

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 14:12 BST
Fire crews spent more than an hour tackling a blaze outside a Doncaster shop which saw a car erupt in flames.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to High Street, Dunsville shortly before noon to reports of a car on fire outside the Pickfords pharmacy near to the junction with St Mary’s Road.

A spokesperson said: “Thorne firefighters were called at 11:26am to High Street, Dunsville to an accidental car fire.

“The crew left the scene at 12:48pm.”

Fire crews were called to Dunsville after a car burst into flames.placeholder image
Fire crews were called to Dunsville after a car burst into flames.

Video footage from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in a fireball directly outside the shops.

It is the third major fire in Doncaster in the space of three days.

On Saturday morning, emergency services were called to the Morrisons petrol station on York Road after a van was totally destroyed by fire on the forecourt.

And yesterday afternoon, crews were called to Doncaster Rovers’ training ground in Cantley Park following a large fire.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceDoncasterThorneMorrisons
