Video: Fire crews at scene of Doncaster city centre house blaze this morning
Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a house in Doncaster city centre this morning.
Video from the scene in St Vincent Avenue shows at least two fire engines at the scene as firefighters can be seen tackling the incident, with smoke from the blaze rising into the air as concerned residents in the street look on.
The road, just off Thorne Road, is currently closed off, one resident has said.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details.