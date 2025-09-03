Video: Dramatic thunderstorm forces Doncaster store to close as rain pours through roof

This is the moment a dramatic thundestorm over Doncaster this afternoon forced the closure of a city store after torrential rain began cascading through the roof.

The Free Press understands that customers have had to be evacuated from the B&M store in Thorne Road in the last half an hour or so after rain began pouring through the roof and flooding aisles.

One customer said: “The storm made the rain come in through the roof down every aisle.

"They’re having to shut for a bit.”

Video shows rain pouring through the roof at B&M and flooding aisles.

Earlier today, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Doncaster, which is in place until 8pm tonight.

A spokesperson said: “Thunderstorms associated with scattered heavy showers may cause some impacts during Wednesday.

“This could include some damage to a few buildings and structures from strong winds and/or lightning strikes

“Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

“Delays to train services are possible.

“There is a small chance that a few properties could become flooded.”

The warning is in place across much of the country with a separate yellow warning for heavy rain also in place across parts of Scotland.

We have asked B&M for further details about this afternoon’s incident.