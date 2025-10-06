Video: Arson probe launched after firework sets Doncaster flat ablaze
Emergency services were called to Stainforth last night – with some neighbours gathering in the street to capture the drama on camera.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Yesterday (Sunday 5 October) at 8.24pm we received reports of arson at a property on Bootham Crescent in Doncaster.
“It is reported a firework was fired inside of a property causing a fire to start.
“Colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews were called at 8:23pm to a flat fire at Bootham Crescent.
"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Two people were left in the care of the ambulance crews.”
“Firefighters left the scene at 10pm.”
We have asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.