Urgent hunt to find duck with neck trapped in plastic ring in Doncaster park

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 07:42 BST

An urgent hunt has been launched to find a duck with its neck trapped in a plastic ring at a popular Doncaster park.

The stricken animal was spotted by a visitor to Sandall Park – and volunteers are now desperately looking for the bird in an attempt to save it.

A spokesperson for The Friends of Sandall Park said: "This photo was sent to us by a caring park visitor and we are horrified.

"Two volunteers have gone to try and catch this poor duck and remove the plastic ring.

The stricken duck was spotted in Sandall Park.The stricken duck was spotted in Sandall Park.
"This is why we hate litter because of what it can do.

"This is the suffering litter can cause, it's an endless loop of carelessness, disregard and litter picking by our volunteers.

"We really hope we can help it as it won't survive like this for long.”

In an update, a spokesperson said: “We have been for an hour and a half looking for the duck.

"Someone fed the ducks and geese and we walked between them, I'd say 98% came over for food, and it wasn't seen.

"We have walked round the lake, the small pond and other areas of the park, it might be on the island, it might have cut through it and it has dropped off. We will keep looking over the next few days. If anyone does see it, please let us know.”

You can get in touch with Friends of Sandall Park via email [email protected] or alternatively message through the Facebook page, which can be found HERE

