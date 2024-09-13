Two people in hospital following serious road smash in Doncaster this morning

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious road smash in Doncaster this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air ambulance, police, fire crews and land ambulances have all been at the scene.

In an update, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 09.29 this morning (13 September) to a road traffic collision near Hatfield Colliery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We sent a number of our resources, including an ambulance and air ambulance.

Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash in Hatfield.

"One patient has been conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and one patient has been conveyed to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a road traffic collision on Unity Way around 9.30am today.

“It is reported that a blue Mazda and a grey Hyundai were involved in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire service are currently at the scene.”

“Unity Way, between Wagons Way and Bootham Lane is currently closed while emergency services conduct their work.”