Two people in hospital following serious road smash in Doncaster this morning
The air ambulance, police, fire crews and land ambulances have all been at the scene.
In an update, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 09.29 this morning (13 September) to a road traffic collision near Hatfield Colliery.
"We sent a number of our resources, including an ambulance and air ambulance.
"One patient has been conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and one patient has been conveyed to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a road traffic collision on Unity Way around 9.30am today.
“It is reported that a blue Mazda and a grey Hyundai were involved in the collision.
“Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire service are currently at the scene.”
“Unity Way, between Wagons Way and Bootham Lane is currently closed while emergency services conduct their work.”
