Two men hospitalised after an early morning collision involving a van and car in Doncaster
At 4.27am today (Thursday 19 December), police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision at Blacksmiths Lane, Doncaster.
It is reported that a grey Vauxhall Combo van and a white Audi Q3 were involved in a collision.
Two men were taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening or life altering.
The road was closed for a short time and re-opened around 6.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.