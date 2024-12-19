Two men hospitalised after an early morning collision involving a van and car in Doncaster

At 4.27am today (Thursday 19 December), police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision at Blacksmiths Lane, Doncaster.

It is reported that a grey Vauxhall Combo van and a white Audi Q3 were involved in a collision.

Two men were taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening or life altering.

The road was closed for a short time and re-opened around 6.30am.