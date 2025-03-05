Two in hospital as air ambulance called to quad bike crash in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to Bentley Pit Top in Bentley yesterday afternoon after reports that an off-road quad bike had smashed into a fence.
Eyewitnesses reported the air ambulance landing at the scene shortly after 5pm.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday 4 March) to report a quad bike in collision with a barrier near Bentley Pit Top in Doncaster.
"Two ambulances, a team leader and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
"One patient was conveyed by air ambulance to Northern General Hospital and one patient was conveyed by road to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”
The crash comes a week after 15-year-old Harvey Smith died after a motorbike collision in Doncaster in which another 14-year-old also suffered potentially life changing injuries.
We have also asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.
