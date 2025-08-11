Two arrested as teen and emergency worker assualted outside Doncaster Subway

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
Two people were arrested after violence flared outside a Doncaster city centre branch of sandwich takeaway shop Subway, with a teenager and emergency worker both assaulted in the fracas.

Police were called to the branch in High Street alongside the Mansion House on Saturday afternoon as trouble flared outside the sandwich takeaway shop.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.19pm on Saturday 9 August, we were called to reports of a disturbance outside Subway on High Street in Doncaster.

“It is reported that a group were fighting at the location and that a 17-year-old boy was assaulted.

Police were called after violence flared outside a Doncaster branch of Subway.

“Officers attended and arrested a 21-year-old woman.

“Whilst officers were dealing with this incident, it is reported a 24-year-old man obstructed them.

"He was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.

“The man and woman who were arrested were both dealt with via a community resolution.”

