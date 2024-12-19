Three in hospital after four vehicle smash closes major Doncaster road
The A19 between Doncaster and Askern was closed for several hours, with emergency services called to the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called today (19 December) at 7.25am to Doncaster Road near Askern to reports of a road traffic collision.
“It is reported that four vehicles, a grey Seat Leon, a grey Skoda Kodiaq, a brown Vauxhall Astra, and a Grey Toyota Corolla, were involved in a collision.
“Three people - two men and one woman – were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening or life altering.
“A road closure was in place while emergency services carried out their work. The road was reopened after 9.30am.”
The road was closed between Rockley Lane and Sutton Road following the early morning smash.
