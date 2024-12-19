Three in hospital after four vehicle smash closes major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three people have been taken to hospital after a four vehicle smash closed a major Doncaster road this morning.

The A19 between Doncaster and Askern was closed for several hours, with emergency services called to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called today (19 December) at 7.25am to Doncaster Road near Askern to reports of a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that four vehicles, a grey Seat Leon, a grey Skoda Kodiaq, a brown Vauxhall Astra, and a Grey Toyota Corolla, were involved in a collision.

Emergency services were called to the A19 in Doncaster this morning.Emergency services were called to the A19 in Doncaster this morning.
Emergency services were called to the A19 in Doncaster this morning.

“Three people - two men and one woman – were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening or life altering.

“A road closure was in place while emergency services carried out their work. The road was reopened after 9.30am.”

The road was closed between Rockley Lane and Sutton Road following the early morning smash.

Related topics:DoncasterAskernDoncaster RoadA19South Yorkshire PoliceSeat Leon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice