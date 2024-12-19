Three in hospital after four vehicle smash closes major Doncaster road

Three people have been taken to hospital after a four vehicle smash closed a major Doncaster road this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A19 between Doncaster and Askern was closed for several hours, with emergency services called to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called today (19 December) at 7.25am to Doncaster Road near Askern to reports of a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that four vehicles, a grey Seat Leon, a grey Skoda Kodiaq, a brown Vauxhall Astra, and a Grey Toyota Corolla, were involved in a collision.

Emergency services were called to the A19 in Doncaster this morning.

“Three people - two men and one woman – were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening or life altering.

“A road closure was in place while emergency services carried out their work. The road was reopened after 9.30am.”

The road was closed between Rockley Lane and Sutton Road following the early morning smash.