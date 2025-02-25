Three arrests after police chase crash shuts A1 near Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Feb 2025, 07:50 BST

Three people have been arrested following a police chase which closed the A1 near Doncaster after a multiple collision.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the northbound carriageway of the road, near Blyth, at around 6.45pm on Sunday (23 February).

A car was in collision with two other vehicles after it had previously failed to stop for police.

Two men inside the car suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police arrested three men following the crash which closed the A1 near Doncaster

Two other men inside the car were treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

Other people involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Two men, aged 26 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.

In line with standard procedure, Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The road was closed in both directions while investigations took place and reopened around 5am on Monday (24 February).

Drivers faced delays and diversions while emergency services worked at the scene of the crash throughout the night.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and it is really important anyone with information comes forward without delay.

“Likewise, we’d like to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage who has not yet spoken to an officer.”

Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting incident number 499 of 23 February 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

