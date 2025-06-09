Teen arrested and man injured as mass brawl erupts outside Doncaster pub

A teenager has been arrested after assaulting an emergency worker after a mass brawl erupted outside a Doncaster pub, with another man injured in the melee.

Emergency services flocked to The Station Hotel in Blaxton on Friday night after violence erupted outside the premises.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 10.30pm on Friday (6 June) to reports of a disturbance at the Station Hotel on Station Road in the Blaxton area of Doncaster.

“It is reported that a large group of people were fighting on Station Road.

"A 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on emergency worker and assault (actual bodily harm).

"He has been released on police bail pending further investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.