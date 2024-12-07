Storm Darragh: Power cuts and trees down as winds cause issues across Doncaster

Homes and businesses across Doncaster have been hit by power cuts, trees have been brought down across the city and rail travellers are facing disruption as Storm Darragh wreaks havoc across the UK today.

Numerous homes across the city have been hit by a loss of power, with homes in Bentley, Toll Bar, Finningley, Wroot and the Isle of Axholme impacted.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “Storm Darragh is impacting our network.

“Our teams are assessing the damage, but the strong wind and heavy rain is affecting our ability to work at height.

“When we have assessed the extent of the damage, we will have more certainty when the power will be restored.”

“Supporting customers is our priority - please report your power cut online so we can keep you updated.

“Our website provides the most up to date information the same information as our contact centre advisors, if you do not need extra support, please report online so our team are free to support those who need us the most.”

Meanwhile, a tree came crashing down in Armthorpe Lane between Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall and Doncaster Road at Westwoodside was also blocked by a fallen tree.

And doncaster rail passengers are continuing to face disruption from overhead lines brought down earlier this week.

A spokesperson for rail operator LNER said: “Damage to the overhead lines continues to affect services between Leeds and Doncaster.

"Some services have been cancelled.

"Poor weather may also impact services with delays and last minute cancellations across our route.

“Please check your journey before travel.”

The route was blocked due to damage to the overhead electric wires caused by a tree falling on them in high winds on Thursday night, and issues continued into Friday.

Yesterday LNER confirmed that trains were able to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate stations again, but that journeys would take longer. The operator added: "We will keep customers updated over the weekend via our website and social media channels."

National Rail said the damage in West Yorkshire was complicated and may take some time to repair fully.