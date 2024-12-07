Storm Darragh: Overhead line damage causes delays for Doncaster rail passengers

Doncaster rail passengers are continuing to face disruption from overhead lines brought down as Storm Darragh batters the country.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “Damage to the overhead lines continues to affect services between Leeds and Doncaster.

"Some services have been cancelled.

"Poor weather may also impact services with delays and last minute cancellations across our route.

Strong winds brought a tree down on railway lines between Doncaster and Leeds.

“Please check your journey before travel.”

The route was blocked due to damage to the overhead electric wires caused by a tree falling on them in high winds on Thursday night, and issues continued into Friday.

Yesterday LNER confirmed that trains were able to run between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate stations again, but that journeys would take longer. The operator added: "We will keep customers updated over the weekend via our website and social media channels."

National Rail said the damage in West Yorkshire was complicated and may take some time to repair fully.