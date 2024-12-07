Storm Darragh: Key Doncaster road closed after tree crashes down in high winds

A key Doncaster road has been closed this afternoon after strong winds from Storm Darragh brought a tree crashing down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armthorpe Lane between Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall has been sealed off following the incident and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.

The tree is understood to have blocked the carriageway near to the Doncaster Golf Driving Range.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of strong winds which remains in force until 6am on Sunday morning.