Sprotbrough fire pictures: Five crews attended the incident which is now under investigation
Firefighters were called at 2:54pm to reports of a fire on Thorpe Lane.
At the height of the fire there were five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform on scene.
Crews made quick progress in tackling the fire and late reduced it to two fire engines and one aerial ladder on scene dampening down.
A spokesman said at the time: "We are asking the public to please continue to avoid the area while crews carry out their work. An investigation into the cause will be carried out once firefighting operations have completed."
Update, Monday October 13: “Well done to firefighters, officers and control staff for their response to the blaze at a restaurant in Sprotbrough in Doncaster. The fire started accidentally.”