Six teens arrested after police swoop on troubled Doncaster apartment block

Six teenagers have been arrested after the latest police swoop on a troubled Doncaster city centre apartment block

Police were called to Danum House in St Sepulchre Gate yesterday following reports of a break-in at the landmark Art Deco building.

Numerous police cars and vans were reported outside the building – known to generations as the former Co-op store – shortly after noon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: Six youths, aged between 14 and 15, were arrested at the scene and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police descended on Danum House in the city centre.

It is the latest in a series of incidents at the building.

Earlier this month, police uncovered a huge haul of drugs and cash after a man fled the apartment block.

Officers were called, initially responding to calls for concern over a man’s safety.

But when they arrived, a man fled from the scene – and police then uncovered drugs and cash inside the premises.

CSI teams combed the Grade II listed Art Deco building, known to generations as the former Co-op and TJ Hughes stores and which once housed the Seventh Heaven and Karisma nightclubs.

The building was converted into apartments several years ago.

Last year, one upset resident said that “knife wielding heroin addicts” were terrorising the building – with used needles dumped outside flats with rubbish – including human excrement - stacking up in corridors.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said fire doors had also been ripped off their hinges and described the iconic 1930s Art Deco building as being in “complete disrepair.”

The tenant said: “The flats are on the market as premium and luxury city centre living spaces – but the inside is quite the opposite.

"There’s drug paraphernalia and week and weeks worth of build up of refuse.

"The entire building has had no WiFi for nearly three months, yet they continue to advertise it as this luxury living space when in reality there are knife wielding heroin addicts patrolling the corridors and you’re risking your safety every time you enter the building.”

The five-floor building was built in the 1930’s, originally as a department store and gained Grade II-listed status in 1997, with The Beatles playing there in the 1960s.