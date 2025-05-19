Police are hunting sick thieves who stole a motorbike as a family visited a dying relative at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The couple, who have asked not to be named, were left stranded when the Yamaha R1 was stolen from a hospital car park at around midnight on Friday.

The pair, from Leicestershire, had been at the hospital to visit a family member on end of life care.

In a Facebook post, one of the pair said the 2008-plate bike was stolen from DRI gate 4 car park.

She said: “According to witnesses, three men arrived in balaclavas from a Volkswagen Passat Estate and broke the disc lock off, before wheeling the bike out of the car park.

"The CCTV has been passed on to the police. We would be grateful if anyone in the area has further footage from dash cams or doorbells.

The best and most insulting part - we were visiting a family member who is end of life.

"Thanks to these scumbags - instead of being able to focus on quality time together we were having to call insurance and the police.

"Please contact me if you have any information I can further pass on to the police. Please also be wary of any R1s suddenly popping up for sale, especially in the South Yorkshire region.”

"We were left stranded up here as we live in Leicestershire.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.