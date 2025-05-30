Serious emergency incident closes major Doncaster road
Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a serious emergency incident which closed a major Doncaster road for much of last night.
Emergency services were called to Thorne Road near to Town Field last night, with the road being cordoned off near to the junction with St Mary’s Road.
Diversions were put in place and the road was later re-opened.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details regarding last night’s incident.
Doncaster road PoliceDoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceDiversions
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.