Serious emergency incident closes major Doncaster road

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a serious emergency incident which closed a major Doncaster road for much of last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Thorne Road near to Town Field last night, with the road being cordoned off near to the junction with St Mary’s Road.

Diversions were put in place and the road was later re-opened.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details regarding last night’s incident.