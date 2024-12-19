Second major Doncaster road sealed off by police this morning following crash
A second major route in Doncaster has been sealed off by police this morning following a serious road traffic collision.
It follows the closure of Blacksmiths Lane in Marr in a separate incident earlier this morning.
A spokesperson for the AA warned drivers of queueing traffic and added: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A19 Doncaster Road both ways from Sutton Road to Rockley Lane.”
