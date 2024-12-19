Second major Doncaster road sealed off by police this morning following crash

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Dec 2024, 09:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A second major route in Doncaster has been sealed off by police this morning following a serious road traffic collision.

The A19 between Askern and Owston has been closed with emergency services at the scene.

It follows the closure of Blacksmiths Lane in Marr in a separate incident earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for the AA warned drivers of queueing traffic and added: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A19 Doncaster Road both ways from Sutton Road to Rockley Lane.”

Related topics:DoncasterA19Askern

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice