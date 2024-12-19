Second major Doncaster road sealed off by police this morning following crash

A second major route in Doncaster has been sealed off by police this morning following a serious road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A19 between Askern and Owston has been closed with emergency services at the scene.

It follows the closure of Blacksmiths Lane in Marr in a separate incident earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for the AA warned drivers of queueing traffic and added: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A19 Doncaster Road both ways from Sutton Road to Rockley Lane.”