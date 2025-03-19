Delighted search teams have made an announcement after ending the search for a dog which went missing after a tragic crash on a South Yorkshire motorway.

Members of the Sheffield-based K9-RSQ search team, who were called out to find the dog, called Athena, say they have found her safe and well after she fled following a crash which left another dog dead.

A driver failed a roadside breath test after the crash, which saw his vehicle collide with another car carrying three family dogs, at 6.45pm on Saturday evening.

The collision occurred on the southbound M1 , near the M18, Rotherham.

Picture shows the dog Athena, who is safe after being found and re-united with her owners after going missing after fleeing from a tragic crash near the M1 near Rotherham. Photo: K9-RSQ | K9-RSQ

One of the dogs, a Springer Spaniel, sadly died following the collision after running into the road.

A second, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with the family, but their German Shepherd Athena fled the scene in fear.

K9-RSQ had been using drones and food traps to search for Athena, and after initially searching around Thurcroft, relocated the search to the Wickersley area of Rotherham late on Tuesday evening after two ‘credible’ sightings had turned out to be other local dogs.

Athena, after being found this morning. Photo: K9-RSQ | K9-RSQ

Then this morning, there was a sighting in Morthen, south of Wickersley at Pinchmill Fishery.

Women on horseback spotted her and alerted the owners who contacted the search team

K9-RSQ’s Craig Dent said: “K9-RSQ had deployed two surveillance cameras and feed stations in this area, adding a third late last night. We were closing in, but in the end they weren't needed.

“Her owners headed to the location at 8.30am. While the trap team were making ready to bring a humane trap to the site, and another team member headed to the nearby Morrisons for a hot roast chicken to bait the trap.

“Erica Hart, the HARTSAR drone pilot, was readying to head to the scene.

The search effort for Athena had been huge since the moment Athena ran from the scene of the crash Craig Dent, K-9RSQ

“Athena had taken cover in thick bushes near Sorby Way Field. Members of the public were advised to sit back and leave her alone until the owners arrived.

“With the help of the ladies on horseback and Pinchmill Fishery, eyes were kept on Athena who was now playing with another little dog out for a walk with its owner who were advised to stay back and just let the dogs play as Athena could still be in "flight mode" with regard to humans.”

Athena's owners arrived at the location and were safety re-united with her.

Craig added: “The search effort for Athena had been huge since the moment Athena ran from the scene of the crash. The owners drove every day from Newark to assist K9-RSQ in the search effort.”

Drones had been deployed by Erica Hart, of HARTSAR, and Nathan Crossley, The Drone Ranger, whilst the K9-RSQ team had deployed multiple surveillance cameras and food station.

K9-RSQ is a voluntary organisation which is run on donations.