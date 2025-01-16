Scores of homes and businesses in historic Doncaster village hit by power cut

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:56 BST
Scores of homes and businesses in a historic Doncaster area village have been hit by a huge power cut this afternoon.

Haxey in the Isle of Axholme, home of the famous Haxey Hood, was hit by the outage shortly after noon, a Northern Powergrid spokesperson said.

It is understood homes in nearby Owston Ferry and Westwoodside have also been impacted, with NP engineers en route to the area to investigate,

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher, whose constituency includes Haxey, said: “I have been made aware of power supply issues that are currently ongoing in Haxey.

Homes and businesses in Haxey have been hit by a power cut.

“I am working with Northern Powergrid to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“Northern Powergrid understand the criticality of this problem and have sent engineers to assess the situation,” he added.

You can keep up to date with the situation at the Northern Powergrid website, which can be found HERE

