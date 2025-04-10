Rossington fire: Six crews still fighting large industrial waste blaze 12 hours after it started
Six fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire in Rossington which started late last night.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called at 10.39pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 April 2025) to a fire on Bankwood Lane in New Rossington.
A spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered a large amount of industrial waste involved and increased our response to prevent any further growth of the incident.
"Firefighters have worked overnight to contain the incident and continue to tackle deep seated pockets of fire.
"Six fire engines remain in attendance and we expect to be on scene for some time."
