Road closed as police and ambulance are scrambled to a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police and ambulance were rushed to the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster this afternoon which resulted in a road closure.

The incident happened at the junction of Pudding Dip Lane and Station Road in Hatfield at around 4.30pm.

We have contacted the emergency services for more details which we will bring you when we can.