Road closed as police and ambulance are scrambled to a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:16 BST
Police and ambulance were rushed to the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Doncaster this afternoon which resulted in a road closure.

The incident happened at the junction of Pudding Dip Lane and Station Road in Hatfield at around 4.30pm.

We have contacted the emergency services for more details which we will bring you when we can.

