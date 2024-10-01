River Don bursts its banks in Doncaster as more heavy rain falls overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The River Don has burst its banks in several places across Doncaster overnight following hours of torrential rain, with a flood alert from the Environment Agency in place.

There have also been reports of some surface flooding in Clay Lane and Kirk Sandall, with the river overtopping near to Sprotbrough Lock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at this stage, there are no reports of homes or businesses being seriously impacted by rising water levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain is forecast in Doncaster throughout the day while the rest of the week is expected to remain largely dry.

The River Don has burst its banks in Sprotbrough overnight. (Photo: Tracy Clayton).

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Rising river levels throughout the evening, as a result of persistent rainfall, may lead to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Levels are expected to rise throughout the night and into the afternoon of today (Tuesday).

"Impacts are expected in the Kirk Bramwith Area, including Fordstead Road.

“Flooding of roads and low lying land is possible. Surface water flooding may be possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Weather conditions are expected to improve late afternoon today and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days. We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.

The flood alert area covers the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

Flood alerts are also in place on the River Dearne, River Rother and River Idle.