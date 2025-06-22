Residents advised to keep doors and windows closed as fire rages near Hatfield Colliery

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 18:11 BST

Crews are currently in attendance at a fire involving a large amount of grassland near the Hatfield Colliery in Stainforth.

The fire is causing a large amount of smoke and residents living nearby should keep windows and doors closed.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Please avoid the area while crews work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

