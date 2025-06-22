Residents advised to keep doors and windows closed as fire rages near Hatfield Colliery
Crews are currently in attendance at a fire involving a large amount of grassland near the Hatfield Colliery in Stainforth.
The fire is causing a large amount of smoke and residents living nearby should keep windows and doors closed.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Please avoid the area while crews work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.