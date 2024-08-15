Reported sightings probed as police intensify hunt for missing Doncaster woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Extra police are on the streets of Doncaster city centre as the search for a missing woman intensifies following reported sightings.

The woman, named only as Christine, 66, was last seen in the Wheatley area on Monday at around 5.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

However, there have been a number of sightings believed to be the missing woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hunting for missing Doncaster woman Christine.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Since this time, there have been a number of sightings of a woman, who we believe to be Christine, in the Town Field and Elmfield Park areas.

“It has now been reported that on 13 August, a woman who matches the description of Christine was seen at around 1pm walking from Elmfield Park towards The Salutation pub.

“A second sighting was then reported yesterday (14 August) at around 9.45am of a woman walking across Elmfield Park towards the direction of the Florida Tanning salon, again matching Christine’s description.”

The spokesperson added: “There will be an increased police presence in Doncaster city centre and the surrounding area today as we continue to look for Christine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information please contact us on 101, or approach an officer.”

Christine is white, 5ft 5ins tall with very long, grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

She is known to frequent the Wheatley and Armthorpe areas.

Please quote incident number 13 of 13 August 2024 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/sCVkU