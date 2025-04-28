Renewed appeal to find Doncaster dog missing for more than six years
Chow-husky cross Bear disappeared from his owner’s home in Armthorpe in 2019 – but the campaign to find him goes on.
A new appeal has been issued following the sixth anniversary of his disappearance.
A spokesperson for the DogLost campaign to find Bear said: “It's now six years since Bear vanished from Armthorpe.
"I personally believe that someone was following the post that night on Facebook and went out in the early hours, found him then either kept him or sold him on.
"There's not many other options left that were more likely.
"All we can hope is that if he is still out there, that one day he is given up, chip scanned, then found.
"Until then, we will keep eyes peeled.
"We still get tags for lookalikes so thank you to those who continue to look out for him, think about him, and let us know of potential similar dogs.
"Please just check if the dog you spot that looks like Bear has a black/blue tongue because Bear does not have a pink tongue like most dogs.
"That's what sets him apart and narrows down when checking if it could be Bear.
"He is a Chow/Husky cross and often confused with an Akita or GSD.”
He went missing from the back garden of his home in Armthorpe on April 24, 2019.
Anyone with information can contact 07934966974 or DogLost on 0844 800 3220.
