Probe launched after arson attack on Doncaster cosmetic clinic that secretly filmed clients

An investigation has been launched after an arson attack on a Doncaster city centre cosmetic clinic which secretly filmed clients – hours before it hosted an open day.

Police and fire crews were called to Elements Medical in Thorne Road in the early hours of Monday after reports of a “firebomb attack.”

Last year, the clinic was put into special measures and was deemed “not safe” by the Care Quality Commission who found the business inadequate in every area it inspected.

Sharing details of Monday’s incident on the firm’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “I can’t believe that we are even writing this post, but Elements Medical last night was subject to an arson attack.

“The security, police, fire and neighbours have all been amazing and we’re so grateful for them.

"There’s been some damage which we’re sorting as we speak. Today is our open day, something we have been excited about and have planned for months and we are still going ahead with it.

“Thank you to you all for your continued love and support we really do appreciate you all.”

It is not known if the arson attack is related to previous issues reported at the clinic.

Last October, the CQC deemed the clinic "not safe" and "not effective" after inspectors found a large quantity of the muscular injection Dysport in a fridge which was turned off during clinic times because it was noisy.

Other concerns raised in the report included people being "covertly filmed at the premises including while receiving treatment, without their knowledge or consent.”

"In addition, the provider told us that the closed-circuit television monitoring (CCTV) was monitored and managed by a third-party provider which posed a safeguarding risk," it added.

Other safety concerns raised included obstructed fire exits, "lit candles in clinic and waiting rooms which were unattended for significant periods of time", unsafely stored oxygen, and a defibrillator with no pads, which left it "not usable in the event of an emergency".

The report concluded that the provider showed a "disregard for the safety of staff and people using the service and staff, confidentiality, and information security".

Elements Medical said the report had been "sobering and instructive" and "extensive work" had been undertaken to address "each concern raised".

It added: "This is a defining moment for us as an organisation, and we are determined to rebuild the trust of our clients by demonstrating meaningful change."

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended a fire at 2:35am on June 30 on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

"There were no reports of any casualties.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

"Crews left the scene at 3:35am.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.