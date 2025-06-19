Police up patrols as woodland fires threaten to cause serious danger in Doncaster

Police are upping their patrols as woodland fires threaten to cause serious danger in Doncaster.

Woodland fires are especially dangerous during the hot weather as dry conditions and high temperatures can cause even the smallest spark to ignite, rapidly spreading flames.

These fires can destroy vast areas of habitat, endanger wildlife and threaten nearby homes and communities.

The photograph is an example of what was found yesterday in woodland in Barnby Dun - the fire was quickly extinguished before any further harm or damage was caused.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of recent reports of fires in the area and are actively monitoring this location and several others alongside colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

“Patrols have been increased to deter any reckless or deliberate behaviour, any anyone found starting fires whether accidently or on purpose will be dealt with robustly.

“Please remain vigilant and report any signs of fire immediately.”