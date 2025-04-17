Police seal off Doncaster bridge over concerns for woman's safety
Police sealed off a busy Doncaster road bridge over concerns for a woman’s safety.
Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road near Denaby last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.33pm yesterday, we responded to reports of a concern for the safety of a woman on Banbury Bridge.
“Officers, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service attended and the woman was brought to safety.
“The bridge was closed for a short time while emergency services were at the scene.”
