Police seal off Doncaster area house after discovery of man's body

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:06 BST
Police sealed off a Doncaster area house following the discovery of a man’s body.

Officers were called to the address in Harworth yesterday morning, with neighbours reporting heavy police activity.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers attended an address in Rutland Crescent, Harworth, at 10am yesterday (8 October) and discovered a man’s body.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and our deepest condolences are with his family and friends.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.”

