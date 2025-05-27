Police race to Doncaster street after reports of disturbance

Police were called to a Doncaster street following reports of a disturbance – with two men quizzed at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Edenthorpe following the incident on Saturday evening after neighbours reportedly called officers after the disturbance broke out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.52pm on Saturday (24 May) we received reports of a disturbance on Sunnyside, in Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and spoke to two men at the scene.

"The investigation has been closed.”

