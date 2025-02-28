Police probe reports of person being kidnapped in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Feb 2025

Police have probed reports of a person being kidnapped in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.50pm on 18 February we received reports of an alleged kidnapping on Victoria Road, Balby, Doncaster.

“Officers have followed numerous different lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of the report and have since determined that the initial incident was not as first reported, and no kidnapping took place.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and has been released with no further action.”

