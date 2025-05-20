Police probe launched after string of windows smashed at Doncaster pub
Police were called to The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall late on Sunday night following the attack, which also saw a vehicle damaged.
The incident comes after a similar attack on The Wheatley Hotel in recent weeks.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.34pm on Sunday (18 May) we received reports of criminal damage at a commercial premises in Doncaster Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a group of men caused damage to a vehicle, as well as the windows of the premises.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Earlier this month, the Wheatley Hotel came under attack from balaclava wearing yobs, with a number of panes put through.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.