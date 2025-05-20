Police probe launched after string of windows smashed at Doncaster pub

A police investigation is under way after a string of windows were smashed at a popular Doncaster pub – the second venue to come under attack in a matter of weeks.

Police were called to The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall late on Sunday night following the attack, which also saw a vehicle damaged.

The incident comes after a similar attack on The Wheatley Hotel in recent weeks.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.34pm on Sunday (18 May) we received reports of criminal damage at a commercial premises in Doncaster Road, Doncaster.

The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall has been boarded up after a string of windows were smashed at the premises.

“It is reported that a group of men caused damage to a vehicle, as well as the windows of the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier this month, the Wheatley Hotel came under attack from balaclava wearing yobs, with a number of panes put through.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.