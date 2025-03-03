Police probe launched after 'intimate footage' of Doncaster man and woman shared online

Police in Doncaster have launched an investigation after intimate footage of a man and woman was shared online.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media in recent days, shows the man's furious wife confronting her husband and a female in the back of a van.

It is not clear when and where the footage was shot in Doncaster but the clip shows the angry wife confronting the pair after discovering her husband half naked in the back of the works van, surrounded by equipment and tools.

He uses his t-shirt and hands to cover himself as the wife films the encounter while the woman with him is at first seen turning her face away from the camera before climbing into the front seat of the van, saying she is going to call the police.

Footage of the incident has been shared to a local Facebook page, The Traveller Bible, which describes itself as the “the home of UK Traveller fights” as well as numerous other Facebook groups including a page called Life On A Council Estate.

As well as footage of the incident, both pages have shared a number of jokes and memes about the couple over the course of the weekend.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Thursday (27 February), we received reports that intimate footage of a man and a woman in Doncaster had been shared online.

“Officers have spoken to the alleged victims and launched an investigation into malicious communications.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for The Traveller Bible said: “We share other content from other pages we do not make the content.

"It's on every corner of the internet and the man in the video, his wife posted the video not us.”

People worried about false information being shared online can click here for more information.

A statement on the SYP website reads: “Social media companies have community guidelines, a set of rules that cover how people can behave on the site.

“You can tell the social media company what’s happened and ask them to remove the offensive content, whether it’s a post, image, flashing image or video, or any other way it’s been sent to you online.

“You can also report a user or an account if they're posting harmful or offensive information.”