Police probe launched after girl, 14, injured in Doncaster street attack

A police investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old girl was injured in a street attack in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted following the incident in Askern on Monday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Monday (3 March), we received reports that at around 8pm a 14-year-old girl had been assaulted on Station Road receiving minor injuries.

"It is reported that the girl was assaulted by an unknown individual.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.