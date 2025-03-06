Police probe launched after girl, 14, injured in Doncaster street attack

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A police investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old girl was injured in a street attack in Doncaster.

Police were alerted following the incident in Askern on Monday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Monday (3 March), we received reports that at around 8pm a 14-year-old girl had been assaulted on Station Road receiving minor injuries.

"It is reported that the girl was assaulted by an unknown individual.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceAskernStation Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice