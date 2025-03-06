Police probe launched after girl, 14, injured in Doncaster street attack
A police investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old girl was injured in a street attack in Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Monday (3 March), we received reports that at around 8pm a 14-year-old girl had been assaulted on Station Road receiving minor injuries.
"It is reported that the girl was assaulted by an unknown individual.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.
