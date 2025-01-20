Police probe launched after dangerous dog attacks man in Doncaster
Police were called to Rossington following the incident on Sunday afternoon following reports of an attack on a man and his pet.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (Sunday 19 January) at 2.42pm to reports of a dog being dangerously out of control on Littleworth Lane, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a man was walking his dog near the kissing gates in the Rossington area when a bull breed dog approached him causing him to fear for his own and his dog’s safety.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the dog and its owner.”
A Facebook post regarding the incident said a loose “pit bull terrier” attacked a “sausage dog,” describing the animal as “very, very vicious.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact police through the online portal quoting incident number 456 of 19 January 2025.
