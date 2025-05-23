Police probe assault on 15-year-old girl in broad daylight in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 10:07 BST

Police in Doncaster have launched an investigation after a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in broad daylight on a city street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.26pm on Wednesday (21 May), we were called to reports of an assault on Wordsworth Avenue, Balby.

“It is reported a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by an unknown individual but sustained no injuries as a result of the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

