Police probe after youths pelt buses with bricks in Doncaster

A police investigation has been launched after youths pelted buses with bricks in Doncaster.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team are probing the attacks.

A spokesperson said: “We have received reports of anti-social behaviour targeting local bus services in and around Stainforth.

"This kind of behaviour not only causes disruption but can make passengers and drivers feel unsafe.

Police patrols in Stainforth have been stepped up after buses were pelted with bricks.

“Over the past few days, damage has been caused by youths throwing bricks at bus windows.

“We have increased our patrols in these areas – both on and around bus routes – to identify those responsible and provide reassurance to the community.”

If you witness any anti-social behaviour, please report it via the South Yorkshire Police 101-telephone service or online. In an emergency always call 999.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.