Police plane deployed in hunt for Doncaster village cable thieves

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:04 BST

A police plane was deployed to the skies above Doncaster in the search for cable thieves.

The aircraft spent nearly 90 minutes circling above the Stainforth area last night in the search for the pair.

A National Police Air Service spokesperson said: “The police aeroplane from NPAS East Midlands was deployed to Silver Street in Stainforth at 7.40pm on Wednesday 21 May 2025 to support

British Transport Police with the search for two suspects.”

A police plane was deployed in the hunt for cable thieves in Doncaster.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line in Stainforth at around 7.15pm yesterday (21 May) following reports of cable theft.

"Officers attended, supported by the NPAS, and conducted a thorough search of the area however no trace was found.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 610 of 21 May.”

You can also contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

