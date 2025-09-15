Police launch urgent appeal for missing Doncaster woman

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a woman missing from Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police has asked for the public’s help to find the woman, named only as Lavinia.

Lavinia, 43, was reported missing last week (9 September) after leaving her property with bags.

Officers have carried out enquiries to find Lavinia, and concerns for her welfare are now growing.

Lavinia was last seen on CCTV last week (8 September) walking along Netherhall Road.

She is known to frequent Doncaster city centre, Frenchgate and Silver Street areas.

Police aksi believe that she has links to London and may have travelled there.

Lavinia is described as white, of Romanian heritage, of a slim build with blonde hair.

It is reported that she left carrying two pink bags, as photographed in the CCTV image.

Please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 816 of 9 September 2025