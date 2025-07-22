Police issue urgent appeal for missing Doncaster man tonight
The man, named only as Andrew and aged 41, was reported missing today (22 July) and concerns for his welfare are growing.
Officers investigating have confirmed a sighting of Andrew at just before 11am today on Elm Road, heading towards Hurst Lane in Doncaster.
A spokesperson said: “We’re urging anyone who has seen him since, or has information that can help us find him to get in touch.”
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts, walking boots and a carrying a camouflage backpack.
The spokesperson added: “We are sharing Andrew’s photograph and the CCTV image where he was last seen, and believed to still be wearing the clothing.
“If you believe you can help us, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 493 of 22 July 2025.”
