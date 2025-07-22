Police issue urgent appeal for missing Doncaster man tonight

Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing Doncaster man tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, named only as Andrew and aged 41, was reported missing today (22 July) and concerns for his welfare are growing.

Officers investigating have confirmed a sighting of Andrew at just before 11am today on Elm Road, heading towards Hurst Lane in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We’re urging anyone who has seen him since, or has information that can help us find him to get in touch.”

Police have issued an urgent appeal for missing Andrew.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey shorts, walking boots and a carrying a camouflage backpack.

The spokesperson added: “We are sharing Andrew’s photograph and the CCTV image where he was last seen, and believed to still be wearing the clothing.

“If you believe you can help us, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 493 of 22 July 2025.”