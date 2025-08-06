Police issue urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old girls in Doncaster

Police have issued an urgent appeal over two 12-year-old missing girls who could be in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabella Durant has been reported missing from home in Hemsworth and Lily Watson has been reported missing from Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire Police has said – and the pair are believed to be together.

They were both reported missing in the early hours of this morning, and it is believed they may be in the South Elmsall or Doncaster areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella is described as a white girl, approximately 5ft 2ins tall with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, denim shorts and black Nike trainers.

Police believe the missing girls could be in Doncaster

Lily is described as a white girl, approximately 5ft 1ins tall with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up top and black shorts.

If anyone has seen either Isabella or Lily or has any information about their whereabouts, contact Wakefield District CID by calling 101, quoting log 96 of 6 August.