Police issue urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old girls in Doncaster
Isabella Durant has been reported missing from home in Hemsworth and Lily Watson has been reported missing from Fitzwilliam, West Yorkshire Police has said – and the pair are believed to be together.
They were both reported missing in the early hours of this morning, and it is believed they may be in the South Elmsall or Doncaster areas.
Isabella is described as a white girl, approximately 5ft 2ins tall with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, denim shorts and black Nike trainers.
Lily is described as a white girl, approximately 5ft 1ins tall with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up top and black shorts.
If anyone has seen either Isabella or Lily or has any information about their whereabouts, contact Wakefield District CID by calling 101, quoting log 96 of 6 August.
