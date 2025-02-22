Police "increasingly concerned" as for two missing men in Doncaster
Officers are asking for help to find the two men, named only as Kelvin and John.
Kelvin, age 72, was last seen on Weston Road, Balby, Doncaster, on 19 February around 10am and has not been seen or heard from since.
Kelvin is white, 5ft 7" with grey shaved hair. He was last seen wearing a green coat, a grey jumper, black jeans and black shoes.
He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kelvin’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
A spokesperson said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 879 of 21st February when you get in touch.
Police are also seeking 91-year-old John who was last seen on Windermere Close, Skellow, yesterday at around 4.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
John is white, 5ft 8" with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, orange padded jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.
If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 874 of 21st February when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/iHK00
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.