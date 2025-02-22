Police "increasingly concerned" as for two missing men in Doncaster

Police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for two men missing in separate incidents in Doncaster, as appeals for both were launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are asking for help to find the two men, named only as Kelvin and John.

Kelvin, age 72, was last seen on Weston Road, Balby, Doncaster, on 19 February around 10am and has not been seen or heard from since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelvin is white, 5ft 7" with grey shaved hair. He was last seen wearing a green coat, a grey jumper, black jeans and black shoes.

Police in Doncaster are hunting for John (left) and Kelvin.

He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kelvin’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

A spokesperson said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 879 of 21st February when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are also seeking 91-year-old John who was last seen on Windermere Close, Skellow, yesterday at around 4.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

John is white, 5ft 8" with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, orange padded jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 874 of 21st February when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/iHK00