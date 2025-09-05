Police in fresh appeal for boy missing for six days who could be in Doncaster

Police have issued a fresh appeal for a boy missing for six days who could be in Doncaster.

Officers are continuing enquiries through the day and night as the search for the missing child, named only as Lucas by police, continues.

Lucas, 14, was last seen at Buxton railway station at 7.30pm on Saturday (30 August) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers are concerned for Lucas’ welfare and would like to speak to anyone who knows where he may be staying, believes they have seen him since he went missing, or has any other information that could help with enquiries.

He is described as a white boy who is around 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face hoodie, blue shirt, dark grey shorts with blue on the sides, white socks and black trainers, but may have changed his clothing in the time he has been missing.

Detective Superintendent Ronayne said: “It’s now more than six days since Lucas went missing”.

“We have conducted extensive enquiries to try and locate him. This includes area searches at locations where we know Lucas has links and speaking to people who he would normally make contact with.”

“Despite the best efforts of our officers, we still do not know where Lucas has travelled to since Saturday evening, though we believe he is still in South Yorkshire.

“If you have any information that could help, even if it seems insignificant, please get in touch. It may the missing piece of the puzzle we are looking for that could help us find Lucas.”

If you have information which could help police find Lucas, you can report online by following this link: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 104 of 31 August 2025 when you get in touch.

You can also report information in confidence by contacting UK indepdent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre.

You can remain completely anonymous without having to leave any of your details, with your information passed on confidentially to police.